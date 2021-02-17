Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.