Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 312.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. 47,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,941. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.