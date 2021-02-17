Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

CHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 32,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.