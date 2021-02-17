Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.00. 8,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,932. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

