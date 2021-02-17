Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Intuit comprises approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

