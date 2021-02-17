Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. 26,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.