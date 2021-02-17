Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 217.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,148. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.