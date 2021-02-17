Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE HRC traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,850. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

