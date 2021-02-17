Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $567,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $222.34. 58,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,295. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

