Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,973 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

