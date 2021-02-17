Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.