Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average is $241.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.