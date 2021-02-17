Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average of $207.15. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

