Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,463. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

