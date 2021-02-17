Ellaism (ELLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $609.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $435,851.21 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.32 or 0.03519766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,931,338 coins and its circulating supply is 41,880,007 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.