ELYSIA Trading Up 12.9% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $545,589.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00304671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00084708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00454370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178662 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

