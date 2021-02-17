Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Cap of $104,263.63

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $104,263.63 and approximately $82,070.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

