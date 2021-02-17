eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 120,218 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 5,219,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,615. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

