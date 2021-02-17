EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,374. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

