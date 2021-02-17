Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

