Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690. Emera has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

