Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $148,511.44 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

