Emerald Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $145,543.92 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $145,543.92 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

