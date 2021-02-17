Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

EMR stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.