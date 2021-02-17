Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

