Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 17,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

