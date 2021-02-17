Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $111.31 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $111.31 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

