Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ENBL opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

