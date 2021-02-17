Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Trading Down 6.1%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 11,470,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 1,374,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.