Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

