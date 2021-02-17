Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

