Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. 14,561,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$55.73. The company has a market cap of C$88.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.72.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.