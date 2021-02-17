Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

ENB stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. 14,561,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.72. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$55.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

