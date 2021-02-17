Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,561,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.