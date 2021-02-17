Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.06.
Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. 14,561,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.72. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$55.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
