Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. 14,561,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.72. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$55.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

