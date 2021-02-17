Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.88

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 16194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

