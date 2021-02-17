Endor Protocol Trading Up 36.5% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00505233 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004875 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.52 or 0.02613398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

