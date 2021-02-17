Energi Achieves Market Cap of $104.56 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Energi has a total market cap of $104.56 million and $4.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00005355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00264236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.08 or 0.03001922 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00051524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,110,041 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.