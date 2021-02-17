Energo (TSL) Market Cap Hits $248,843.62

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Energo has a market cap of $248,843.62 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

