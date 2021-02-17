Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 2,191,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,084,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.99.
Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.