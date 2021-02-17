Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 2,191,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,084,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

