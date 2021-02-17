Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00784167.
Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
ERF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 2,068,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,571. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.