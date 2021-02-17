Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00784167.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

ERF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 2,068,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,571. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

