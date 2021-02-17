ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 5.7%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,309,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

