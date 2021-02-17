Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.23 ($10.86).

ETR ENI opened at €9.08 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.05 ($15.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

