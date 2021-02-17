EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%.
Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
