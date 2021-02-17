EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

