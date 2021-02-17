EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $400,874.19 and $314.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.