Entercom Communications (ETM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETM opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

