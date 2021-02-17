Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 977,900 shares trading hands.

About Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

