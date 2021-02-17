Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. Envela shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 47,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

