Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. Envela shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 47,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

