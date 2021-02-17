Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.28. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 45,559 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

