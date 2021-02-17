Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 11,536 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

